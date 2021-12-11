AKTU Students Demand Online Semester Exams Amidst Omicron Threat

Students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, are concerned about the varsity’s decision to conduct exams in offline mode. Launching an online campaign, several students requested AKTU to conduct exams online as physical exams amidst the threat of rising in Omicron cases in India could put their health and life at risk, claim students.

The university had announced to conduct physical examinations between December 28 to January 15, for all semesters except the first and third in which lateral entries take place. The lateral entry examinations are slated to take place in February 2022.

Sharing their concerns on #AktuOnlineexam and #PostponeSemesterExam on Twitter, students requested the varsity to reconsider its decision and conduct the examination online. Students said that AKTU should follow the examples of other universities and conduct exams in online mode just like the last time.

Another user suggested that AKTU should conduct online exams as a precautionary measure because if we don’t take the risk of COVID-19 seriously, the situation could get out of control.

After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and other state-based technical universities will be holding online exams, students from UP asked if MP can hold exams online then why not them?

Students also requested UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and direct AKTU to roll back the decision of offline exams.

“Students’ life matter, taking exams offline is not a good idea putting everyone in danger, 4 lakh students’ family and surroundings too in danger," wrote another student pushing for the cause of online exams.

Here are some of the other Tweets:

The application form for the odd semester exams of AKTU was made available online by the varsity on December 2. Students appearing for the exams were directed to fill and submit these exams for latest by December 16. The examination forms for AKTU’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses can be filled at the varsity’s official exam portal, erp.aktu.ac.in.

AKTU in its November 30 notification had directed all affiliate colleges and institutes to upload the attendance status of the students so that they could sign up for the examination process.

