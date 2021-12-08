AKTU Students Demand Online Semester Exams or Delay in Physical Exams Due to Omicron Threat

Several students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow have taken to social media platforms demanding online exams. The university has released notification for the application form for the odd semester exams and has announced that it will be held in offline mode. Students are concerned that due to the sudden rise in the Omicron cases in India it might be a threat for them to attend physical exams.

The students have further pointed that over four lakh will be taking the exams and hence it might put everyone at risk. Taking to Twitter the students demanded #AktuOnlineexam and #PostponeSemesterExam.

Advertisement

>Also read| From JEE Main to VITEEE to SRMJEE: Engineering Entrances and Their Current Status

One of the users said that the university has conducted online exams before and may follow the same path this time.

Advertisement

>Read| Will Expedite NEET PG Counselling Case, Health Ministry Assures Resident Doctors

AKTU had earlier announced that it will conduct exams for all semesters, except the first, third semesters and lateral entries from the last week of December. The lateral entry exams will be held in the last week of February next year. It has now announced it will hold the odd semester exams, the registrations for which will continue till December 16 on the official website at aktu.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.