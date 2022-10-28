AKTU to Now Offer First-year Engineering Courses in Hindi

The Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday announced that it will be teaching BTech first-year students in Hindi medium as well. The classes with the bilingual medium are set to begin on November 6. This move has been taken in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines.

“This decision has been taken for the convenience of the students studying in Hindi medium. Special training is being given to teachers to teach through Hindi medium," said Prof P K Mishra, Vice Chancellor of AKTU told the media. BTech students who wish to take the exams in Hindi will be able to do so, as will those who want to take them in English, he added.

Each year, over 60,000 students enrol in BTech programmes at AKTU and its affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Teachers in all colleges have been requested to prepare to teach BTech courses in Hindi in addition to English. The varsity is already in the process of translating the books into Hindi. Teachers may teach technical terminology in English but will explain in Hindi, added Prof Mishra.

In July, the AICTE had launched a mission to make technical courses available in languages other than English. The council stated that it aims to make engineering accessible to speakers of all major indigenous languages in line with the NEP 2020. It has set aside Rs 18.6 crore for the development of second-year course material in English and its translation into 12 Indian languages.

In 2010, Anna University hd introduced BTech courses in Tamil-medium primarily for students who had completed their schooling in the language. In May 2022, AICTE approved institutions to offer engineering degrees in eight regional languages ​​– Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam and Bengali.

