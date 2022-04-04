Alia University VC Abused to Change PhD List, Student Leader Arrested

A student leader had allegedly verbally abused and threatened Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Mahammad Ali. He was arrested on Sunday. This came after a video surfaced online of the student leader, Giyasuddin Mondal, humiliating the VC. Thereafter, Ali sought police help, however, he claims, they did not help him. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked for a detailed update from the chief secretary by Monday afternoon after the viral video.

A university official said that the incident took place at the Aliah University’s New Town campus on Friday. Mondal and a few others went to the VC’s office and allegedly asked him to change the PhD list immediately and add those recommended by him. He also threated the VC with dire consequences. Ali told reporters that Mondal and some others had gheraoed him for a couple of hours inside his office and used foul language.

Advertisement

After Ali asked the students to leave the office and come back later for discussion in a proper manner, Mondal and his aides kept abusing him as some staffers threw a cordon around him. The abusers allegedly stayed in the VC’s chamber for hours and threatened to return if the list was not revised. The students alleged manipulation by the university administration.

The accused was arrested from New Town in Techno City police station area on Sunday afternoon for “verbally abusing, physically confining and making threatening gestures at the VC", an officer said.

“Police reacted promptly in connection with the recent incident that took place at Aliah University and Giasuddin Mondal has already been arrested. Investigation proceeds," the West Bengal Police tweeted.

“Chief Secretary has been called upon to send full update by 1 PM tomorrow on worrisome scenario reflected in video in viral circulation. Such state of affairs where law violator rogue elements have their way with no fear of law is certainly fearful scenario for law abiders," Dhankhar, the ex-officio chancellor of the university tweeted.

Advertisement

Mondal was earlier expelled by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad. TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said that Mondal had been expelled from the students’ body a few years back for physically assaulting inside and outside the campus. “We condemn the incident. The VC’s abusers must be punished. This is not our culture," he said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said in a Bengali tweet, “This is not an isolated incident under the regime of Bengal’s daughter. This is the state’s culture now. The VC said that police did not come to his rescue. This is expected as police won’t arrest those having hands of influential TMC leaders on their heads."

Advertisement

Nirufa Khatun, a student of the institution, said that while there are many grievances of the pupils, “The conduct of Mondal, who isn’t a student of Aliah University anymore, is deplorable."

— with inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.