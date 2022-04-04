Aligarh Muslim University Reopens in Phased Manner, Vaccinated Foreign Students Allowed

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has resumed offline classes for its students. It has released guidelines regarding the entry of students. Only those foreign students who have been vaccinated will be allowed inside the campus.

Deputy Proctor S Ali Nabav Zaidi said that the AMU administration has issued an advisory. According to which, “foreign students coming to AMU campus are allowed only after getting vaccinated from their country and will then be given admission, otherwise they will not be admitted," he said.

Following the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, schools and colleges are once again reopening. Classes at Aligarh Muslim University are starting in the offline mode in a phased manner.

AMU had earlier constituted a 12-member committee to look into the reopening of the campus in a phased manner, the varsity’s vice-chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor had said. The committee consisted of the varsity’s registrar, finance officer, controller of examination, proctor, women’s college principal, and other officials. Students of AMU had been demanding the resumption of physical classes stating that they were suffering study loss for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, AMU is still considering whether to consider the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) proposed by Universities Grant Commission (UGC) for the admissions to its undergraduate courses. Officials from AMU are yet to take a final call and have said that they still haven’t received any official communication from UGC yet.

Once the AMU officials receive the formal order from UGC, it will be tabled before the varsities’ statutory bodies, which is the Academic Council and Executive Councils (AC and EC) for a final decision, AMU has said.

