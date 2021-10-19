All Central Universities to Have Four-year Undergraduate Courses

The Ministry of Education is planning to implement a Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) across all central universities in the country. While the UGC is in discussion with the central universities, the ministry has asked the vice-chancellors to start planning the implementation of FYUP.

The Education Ministry wants that the discussion to begin ahead of the final decision to ensure smooth and swift implementation, reported news agency IANS.

Central universities will be allowed to run their regular three-year graduation programs along with the FYUP. Students will also be provided with the option of multiple entries and exit systems. Students will be allowed to leave a degree or course and get a corresponding certification on the same. He/she can later rejoin studies from where they left off. This has been provided under NEP 2020.

Pradhan has reportedly told the vice-chancellors of all central universities that “you have autonomy on how to do this. It is up to you how you will roll it out. By next year, everyone should decide their own process on this subject." The ministry has said that even though the process will take time, the system has to be taken forward.

The minister also held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all the central universities many of whom have decided to introduce the FYUP from the next academic session.

The education ministry had tried to implement the process in 2013 as well but was met with protests from several students and academicians who said the four-year programmes would not be feasible for students belonging to financially weaker sections of society. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that this time under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the usual three-year UG course and two-year PG course will be there, and the four-year degree course will be added as an alternative.

The University of Delhi (DU) is also planning to adopt the policy from the next academic year, the newly appointed vice-chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh said. Students will now have the option to choose whether they want a three-year honours or four-year honours degree or four-year honours in a discipline with research, the VC said. He also added that FYUP will have a flexible curriculum and students will be able to choose programmes where their interests lie.

