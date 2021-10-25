All India Bar Examination 2021: Short Notes Allowed During Bare Acts

The Bar Council Of India has announced a major relaxation for examinees ahead of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 31 and the BCI has announced the relaxation of using bare Acts with short notes/comments for the AIBE-XVI examination on the requests of candidates.

The official statement reads, “The Council has considered the request made by many candidates appearing in the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2021 to allow candidates to use bare Acts with short notes/comments during the examination."

The council further stated that the candidates have to face difficulty in procuring bare Acts without short notes/comments from the market, hence, keeping the issue in view, the council has allowed the candidates to use bares Acts having short notes/comments (not detailed comments) as are readily available in the market during the 16th All India Bar Examination.

Advertisement

This comes after the BCI had earlier stated that no books or study material will be allowed in the exam hall, except bare Acts without notes/comments, however, this led to confusion among the candidates. Several of them said they faced difficulty in procuring bare Acts without short notes/comments from the market.

“Having considered the difficulty faced by the candidates, the council has been resolved to relax the condition of using bare without short notes/comments during the examination and thus candidates are hereby allowed to use Bare Acts having short note/comments (not detailed comments) as are readily available in the market during the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on October 31," the official AIBE notification reads.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the AIBE XVI exam have already been issued on the official website on October 11. Those who applied to appear for the exam can download the AIBE XVI admit cards by using their registration number and date of birth.

The AIBE is conducted to examine an advocate’s capability to practice the profession of law in India. The exam assesses the candidates’ skills at a basic level to award a certificate to practice law. Those who pass the exam are awarded a “Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages in 40 cities all across India. It’s an open book exam comprising multiple choice type questions.

The registration for the AIBE 16th examination was started on December 26, 2020, at allindiabarexamination.com, and the last date to apply for the exam was September 25.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.