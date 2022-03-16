All India Institute of Ayurveda Launches Dietician, Ayurveda Ahara, Poshana Sahayak Courses

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, government of India, has added two new courses to its curriculum for academic year 2022-23. The new courses include Ayurveda Dietician Course, and Ayurveda Ahara and Poshana Sahayak Course.

The Ayurveda Dietician Course is a specialisation program for professionals with a BAMS degree and is aimed at meeting the rising demand for specialised practitioners in Ayurvedic hospitals and medical centres. While the Ayurveda Ahara & Poshana Sahayak Course is open for high school pass outs seeking a career as Ayurvedic diet assistants. “There is a lot of demand for such professionals at health resorts, wellness centres and hospitals," says the institute.

Both the courses are for a duration of six months and candidates will be selected based on an entrance test. The institute has invited applications from the eligible candidates at the official website — aiia.gov.in. The last date for submission is March 31.

The courses have been launched by the Swasthritta Department to promote interdisciplinary Ayurveda studies and are affiliated with the Health Sector Skill Council (HSSC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

“Ayurveda, a widely accepted traditional medicine system, lays great emphasis on Ahara (food), which is believed to be the most important factor for sustenance of life. Ayurveda Ahara, or Pathya Ahara, is an integral part of Ayurveda treatment that has gained global popularity in recent years," says the institute.

“Diet plays a very important role in Ayurveda. It supports the body’s healing process and accelerates the creation and reconstruction of vital cells. Several common diseases such as gastrointestinal ailments are directly influenced by the food we consume. That’s why, Ayurveda lays strong emphasis on identifying the right foods for the body. In the last few years, the demand for diet assistants and experts in the field of Ayurveda has been growing, and hence, the new courses will help Ayurveda professionals get jobs in hospitals, health resorts and wellness centers within India and abroad," said Prof (Dr) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA.

