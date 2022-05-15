All Universities Should Provide Education from KG to PG, Says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said all universities in the state should make education available from kindergarten level to post graduation. Batting for quality education under one roof, he said the fee of poor children studying in these universities will be paid by the government. The chief minister said this addressing a two-day conference of vice-chancellors of universities here, according to an official release.

The conference on education policy, self-employment and management was organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council. Khattar said a new scheme will soon be introduced under which the government will pay the fee of the children belonging to families having verified annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

Under the new education policy, the MDU, Rohtak; Kurukshetra University and Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur, have started providing education from KG-level to PG under one roof, said Khattar. Remaining universities of the state should also work at a fast pace to provide education on the same pattern so that every youth of the state has access to higher education easily under one roof, said the Haryana CM. Khattar said the employment-oriented programmes should be formulated in universities and computer education should be made compulsory so that in the present era of technology, every youth is proficient in computers.

The youth should be imparted employment-oriented education so that they get jobs after completing education. He said technical education and higher education departments would be merged to impart quality education to the youth.

This will also reduce the unnecessary burden on the government and the youth will be able to get quality technical and higher level education, said the CM. The chief minister said an emphasis should be laid on making the universities of the state financially robust and self-sufficient so that they do not depend on government grants.

He said the government hires agencies from outside for the work of consultants, surveys. In future, such work will be given to universities, he said, adding that it will increase their income.

