Allahabad University Launches Compulsory Pre-PhD Course, Awaiting Academic Council's Nod

Allahabad University has released a new Pre-PhD course syllabus. All researchers at the university and its affiliated colleges will now be required to complete a six-month Pre-PhD course.

This curriculum will be introduced faculty by faculty, including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Law. There will also be faculty-specific classes and exams. The proposed syllabus, however, is subject to Academic Council’s approval. It will be effectively implemented once the approval is received, as reported by Live Hindustan.

This holds signifcance as the governemnt has discontinue M.Phil degrees which were usually a precursor to PhD courses. NEP asks colleges to allow students to pursue a Ph.D. after a Master’s degree or a four-year Bachelor’s degree programme.

Institutes could also offer a two-year Master’s programme where the second year would be devoted entirely to research for those who have completed a three-year Bachelor’s degree. Additionally, institutes could offer an integrated five-year bachelor’s, master’s degree, suggested NEP.

A section of academicians opposed the move claiming it would dilute quality of research in the country.

The application process for admission to Allahabad University and affiliated colleges for the next academic session 2022-23 will begin at the end of May. An agency will handle the online application for PG admission to Allahabad University. The tender for agency selection was released 21 days ago. The process of technical and financial bidding will be completed on Tuesday, May 17, and the agency will be selected.

Meanwhile, the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, shared her thoughts on proper dress code during a meeting especially conducted for newly recruited staff members. It was co-organized by the Centre of Fashion Design and Technology and Textile and Apparel Designing. During the meeting, she stressed the value of smart working attire and the necessity of it for personality development.

