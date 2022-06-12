Allahabad University PG Admissions Begin, Here's How to Apply

The University of Allahabad has now started the application process for admission to postgraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session. Interested candidates can apply online at the university website — aupravesh2022.in.

Candidates are reminder here that the university admission process will be held through the Postgradute Admission Test (PGAT). The Allahabad University PGAT application portal will remain open until July 1. Candidates can apply online at the university website — aupravesh2022.in. While the Allahabad University has not announced the date for the entrance test. It is likely that the exam will be conducted tentatively in July third week. The final dates of each test will be declared later on, as per the university the statement.

The University of Allahabad admission exam will be conducted online and offline for both PG and other professional courses. The offline exams will be conducted in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and New Delhi. However, exams in only online mode will be held in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. As per the official notification, while most exams will be held in both online and offline mode, some exams will only be held in online mode (professional courses) or only offline (CRET), a university statement announcing the admission application said.

University of Allahabad Admissions: How to Apply?

Step 1. Go to the University of Allahabad official website at aupravesh2022.in.

Step 2. Chick on to the ‘Admission 2022’ and choose the course.

Step 3. Fill in basic details, uploading images (passport size photograph and signature), and payment of the Application fee/Registration fee.

Step 4. Candidates must check the complete details filled in the application form before its final submission to authority.

Through PGAT candidates will be offered admission under various courses in PGAT programs such as M.Sc., MFA, MPA, MTech, etc.

The counseling process for the Allahabad University PGAT 2022 starts after the announcement of the result through online mode. The candidates who meet the cut-off criterion are shortlisted for counseling.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, is also underway. CUET seeks to provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating universities across the country.

