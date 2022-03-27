Allahabad University to Promote all Second-year UG Students

After students started protesting at Allahabad University demanding the final exams be conducted in the online mode, the varsity authorities have decided to promote all second-year students to third year. Several students have been demanding cancellation of the offline exams since last month. Meanwhile, the exams of the students studying the final year of the undergraduate courses will be conducted in the online mode, reported a leading news agency.

There were massive protests earlier after the university administration said it will conduct the final exams in the offline mode. A large number of students protested at the vice chancellor’s office for hours to demand the exams be conducted in the online mode.

“In view of the protest against the decision given by the high-power committee, some students protested today and sprinkled kerosene on themselves. In view of this unfortunate situation, it has been decided in an urgent meeting of the university administration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, on the request of the district administration to reconsider that all the students of the second year of graduation will be promoted and the examination of the students of the third year will be taken in an online mode, the details of which will be given later", the public relation officer of AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor told the news agency.

Earlier, Allahabad University authorities decided that the final exams of both UG and PG candidates will be held in the offline mode. The art faculty had thereafter witnessed a huge protest by a section of students who were demanding that the exams be held online since the classes were also held in the virtual mode throughout the academic session. The protest had lasted for around 20 days.

Earlier, the varsity had constituted a high-powered committee to decided whether the exams be held in the online or offline mode. It then suggested feedback regarding the offline exams be asked from the students. The last date to share the suggestions was March 10. After receiving the feedback from the students, the committee gave its recommendations to the the vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava. It was then decided that the exams will be held in the offline mode. After the decision was made public, a large number of students started protesting in the arts faculty. Police force was deployed and a fire brigade was also called.

