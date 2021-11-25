Allahabad University to Start Diploma Courses in German, French and Russian

The Allahabad Central University of Uttar Pradesh will soon commence foundation courses in various Indian and foreign languages. The decision to start these courses was made in the meeting chaired by the VC. The VC has constituted a committee of heads of language departments and faculty members. Prof. Ram Sevak Dubey has been appointed as the convener of the committee. The committee will work to finalise the syllabus, fee structure and seats for these courses.

The courses will start in 2023 under the new education policy. The decision to start these courses was made in a meeting chaired by VC Sangeeta Srivastava. The meeting also included all the Heads of the Language Departments.

Advertisement

Diploma in French, Russian and German will be started in the English department, while Chinese, Pahlavi and Tibetan language diplomas function from the Sanskrit department. The Hindi department will include courses in Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. Similar courses will also start in Urdu, Arabic and Persian departments.

The curriculum will also have foundation courses in languages. The emphasis has been laid on turning students proficient in many Indian and international languages. This will help in reviving the language curriculum of the departments by making them contemporary and for better career prospects for the students after graduation

The VC has constituted a committee of heads of language departments and faculty members, along with the convener Prof. Ram Sevak Dubey. The committee will also decide other parameters like mode of teaching, qualification required. Once the course is ready, it will be sent for approval.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.