The University of Allahabad has started the online registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results.

Candidates who have qualified in the exam and had chosen Allahabad University as one of their preferred institutions in the application forms can now apply on aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for admissions till October 15, 2022.

CUET application number, language opted in the CUET exam 2022, NTA normalised scores will be required to be used for registering online for the Allahabad University UG programmes.

After registration, they will get login details, which can be used to fill out the application form.

The university will offer UG admission 2022 through CUET 2022 scores for BA, BSc, BSc Home Science, BCom, BPE (Physical Education), BCA, BVoc (Vocational) courses.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website.

Step 2. Register using the asked details.

Step 3. Log in with your credentials.

Step 4. Submit the application form, document, and the required fee.

Step 5. Take a printout of the page for future use.

When filling out the Allahabad University applications for UG Admissions students are required to fill in the choice of course for the allotment procedure. The seat allotment to the UG programmes will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling procedure.

