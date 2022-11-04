Amazon is Helping School Girls From Low-Income Families Become 'Future Engineers', Offers Assistance Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

E-commerce giant Amazon is inviting school students to learn computer science under its Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme. The entry to register for the programme is open. Interested students can apply till December 31. As many as 500 students will be shortlisted to benefit from it.

AFE has also set up around 70 labs where children learn to code and also to build live projects using physical computing components like raspberry PIs and sensors. These labs combined with digital assets enable schools to experiment with computers and technology. For AFE Scholars, Amazon provides each student a sum of Rs 1.6 lakh over four years along with mentorship from Amazonians and boot camp-style courses to build a successful tech career.

Girl students who have already gained admission into an Engineering college through a central or state-level entrance exam and have a total household annual income of Rs 3 Lakh or less, are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

This is the second year of the programme. Under the first year of launch, supported 200 girls from low-income families with scholarships to pursue computer science education. This year, the number of benefitiaries has been stretched to 500 students.

“Amazon Future Engineer was launched in India with the aim of democratizing computer science education so that every child has the potential to become creators and not just consumers of technology. Since the launch of AFE, we have been striving, along with our partner organizations, to support systemic integration of computer science education in government schools in multiple states," said Anita Kumar, Head - Amazon in the Community, CSR India & APAC.

The learning is also available in local languages, curated curriculum for schools, courses for teachers in CS, additional recourse person to teach CS, and bridge infrastructure gaps where possible, claims Amazon.

Apart from India, AFE program has been supporting computer science education for more than a million children and young adults from underrepresented communities in USA, the UK, France, and Canada.

AFE is also enabling educators to teach computer science in a more engaging way and build 21st-century skills in their students. To facilitate this, AFE, in collaboration with various government bodies and non-profits, offers training and coding courses to teachers who want to take computer science to their classrooms.

