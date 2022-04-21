Amazon is Hiring for Financial Analyst Internship, Stipend Upto Rs 35,000

E-commerce giant Amazon has invited applications from industrial trainees for the role of Financial Analyst Intern in multiple teams in India. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Amazon. The internship location is Bengaluru, Karnataka, as informed by the company.

Amazon Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the internship role, the candidates must have more than four years of experience in Accounts Payable. The candidates also must have experience in interpreting data to make business recommendations.

Candidates who are pursuing Chartered Accountancy (CA) and have cleared Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) in their first attempt are eligible to apply for the role.

In addition, the company requires the candidates to possess strong communication and leadership skills and high attention to detail and knowledge about the industry. The candidates are also required to have exceptional problem solving and analytical skills with proficiency in MS Excel and accounting principles.

Those with basic knowledge of accounting and finance along with proficiency in excel would be preferred. Having knowledge of SQL would be a plus, adds the company.

Amazon Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Amazon jobs. https://www.amazon.jobs/en/

Step – 2 Enter the title of the job ‘Financial Analyst Intern’ and location ‘Bengaluru’ in the search bar.

Step – 3 Next, click on the ‘Apply now’ button. Either login using your current Amazon account or make a new Amazon jobs account.

Step – 4 Fill the application form. Enter the essential details and upload the required documents.

Step – 5 Submit the application form

Amazon Recruitment: Salary

Upon selection, candidates can draw a stipend of Rs 35,000 per month. Successfully selected candidates will be engaged in the internship for a period of 9 to 18 months. The candidates will work closely with business and fiancé leaders to produce and deliver financial analysis that would facilitate decision making.

Selected candidates will be working with key stakeholders in one of Amazon’s four business lines such as Amazon.in, Prime Video, Amazon Pay, and Amazon Transport Services in functions like internal audit, financial planning, and accounting among others.

