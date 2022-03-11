Amazon Offers JEE Main, NEET Preparation Courses in 'Hinglish' for Classes 10, 11, 12 Students

Amazon Academy - the ed-tech arm of the e-commerce giant - has launched ‘Ultimate Pack for 2022-23’ in both Hinglish (English and Hindi) and English languages for students moving from class 10 to class 11 and class 11 to class 12 respectively.

The year-long course includes live classes, content, and data analytics-backed teaching, claims Amazon Academy. The course also offers revision programmes. Students will get a total of 360+ hours of live lectures across key subjects - physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics along with access to pre-recorded videos, daily tips, practice questions, chapter tests, monthly tests, all India live mock tests, previous year papers and doubt solving classes.

The live guided practice sessions will help students to practice important questions get their doubts cleared live with teachers and avoid the struggle of searching for solutions online. The courses will commence from March 28 and will run through till JEE and NEET Exams 2023 for Class 12 students.

For students currently in Class 10, the course will commence in May post-board exams, but they can enroll early to get access to complimentary revision classes for their 10th board exams.

Along with this, Amazon Academy is launching crash courses to help Class 12 students prepare for JEE/NEET 2022. The course will cover all important topics for JEE/NEET exams. Students will get free additional classes to help them prepare for their 12th board exams.

As a launch offer, Amazon Academy is running an early bird discount on the Ultimate Packs until March 20, giving a flat Rs 8,000 off on one-year Course list price against the actual price of Rs 28,998.

Post the Early Bird Campaign, Amazon Academy plans to launch National Scholarship Tests through which students can avail discount coupons for the Ultimate Pack Full Syllabus Course (JEE 2024, JEE 2023, NEET 2024, and NEET 2023) based on their performance.

The scholarship tests will be held every Sunday, starting March 20 till May 2022.

Commenting on the launch, the Director of Education at Amazon India Amol Gurwara said, “The launch of Ultimate Packs for JEE and NEET aspirants is part of our focus on providing high quality, affordable educational content and test preparation services to aspiring students. We are delighted to give our students a holistic preparation pack to help them balance the school curriculum along with preparation for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Our unique content module is based on Deep Data Analytics and we look forward to seeing the packs add value to our students’ learning experience."

