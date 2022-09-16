Ambedkar University Begins Admissions to UG Courses via CUET 2022 Scores, How to Apply

The Dr BR Ambedkar University has begun the admission process for undergraduate courses offered by institutions associated with the university for the 2022–2023 academic year. Candidates who took the CUET UG 2022 can now register online at the official website at aud.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 12.

The admission will be conducted on the basis of CUET scores, so candidates who have appeared for the UG college entrance examinations can register online and keep visiting this page for further admission-related updates. The result of the college entrance exam were announced on September 15 in which as many as 9,68,201 appeared for the exams.

To finish the application process, candidates can go to the admission section on the homepage and log in. The admissions procedure must be completed with the payment of an application fee. The Ambedkar University website has information on each course and the entire admissions process.

In the subsequent step of the application procedure, applicants for Ambedkar University’s UG programme must first provide their supporting documentation, including their signature and photo. Additionally, they must fill out the form with their academic information and choose the programme they wish to enrol in.

Ambedkar University Admissions: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Ambedkar University

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Fill in the form, upload you CUET scores

Step 4. Upload documents, pay fees

Step 5. Download the acknowledgement form and make a copy of the same for further reference.

The Dr BR Ambedkar University of Delhi’s admissions website has been operational for UG admissions since September 12. The university has already received more than 800 registrations, roughly, according to a statement from the varsity. The varsity will first release cut-offs depending upon number of applications. As per the NTA, admission to the desired course will depend upon the eligibility, number of vacant seats, reservation, relaxations, marks secured in CUET, admission policy of the university applying for, among others.

