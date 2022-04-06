Amend PhD Regulations to Help SC, ST, OBC Candidates: Students Association to UGC

The 100 per cent weightage to the interview for the UGC NET/JRF qualified candidates will create problems for the SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD students, says All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) in a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC). The scores obtained in the UGC NET/JRF must be given weightage for the final selections along with interview marks, they added.

“The use of the None Found Suitable (NFS) in the interviews in spite of the required number of applications in respective categories must be banned in both NET/JRF and entrance exam categories," the association said.

The AIOBCSA in its letter raised concerns regarding the Draft University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022. “The UGC guidelines must address all kinds of the injustice that are happening to marginalized and poor students and work for the just and inclusive academic institutions," AIOBCSA said in the letter.

Filling of reserved seats with other reserved or unreserved candidates will drastically impact the prospects of the marginalised sections, reads the letter. “The unfilled reserved vacancy must be carried out to the next PhD admission session or filled in a special drive," it added.

They association further added that in many universities, reserved candidates are getting very few marks in interviews even after getting good marks in written examinations. The marks of the written examination must not be disclosed to the interview panel. If there are huge differences the issues must be addressed in the SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD grievance cell.

The universities must declare the marks obtained by the students in entrance exams and interviews in the public domain. Non-disclosing of the results in the public domain will raise many doubts regarding the transparency and accountability of the admission procedure, the letter stated.

The students association has highlighted that an MPhil programme was discontinued from the last academic year and requested the commission to increase the number PhD scholars allocated to professor, associate professor and assistant professor to 10, 8 and 6 respectively.

