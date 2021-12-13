Amid Student Protests Seeking Online Exams, UGC Denies Mandating Offline Mode for Universities

As students from different states and universities have launched online protests demanding online exams for online classes, a circular emerged claiming that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has mandated that the exam should be held offline. Now, the Commission has denied such claims.

A tweet posted by the Press Information Bureau Fact check has clarified that a public notice regarding offline examinations in universities, which is circulating on social media and claims to be issued by the UGC, is fake.

The fake notice doing the rounds on social media is said to be issued on December 10 and claims that UGC has allowed offline examinations in universities semester courses for all the upcoming semesters in the home centers.

The fake notice reads that since all the colleges and universities are operating under strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, it will be conducting offline semester examinations at their home centers. PIB mentioned in its fact checking tweet that the public notice is “fake" and referred to the official notice listed on the UGC website.

The notice came at a time when students and universities are struggling to hold online exams. While many state governments like Madhya Pradesh have asked universities to opt for online exams amid the threat of the new Covid-19 variant omicron.

Punjab-based Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has said no to online exams. While in Jadavpur University teachers claim that the administration despite announcing online exams is not supporting teachers in conducting the same. They claim that the centre of examination is not supporting teachers who have to do all the work.

