Amid West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam, SSC Creates 6861 Supernumerary Posts

Amidst the ongoing investigation in the teacher recruitment in West Bengal, the authorities has released a notification for teacher recruitment for classes 9, 10 and 11. The state government has created as many as 6861 supernumerary posts of assistant teachers in aided and sponsored schools. The governor has directed to issue appointment letter to those in the waiting list, as per the official notification.

The state government had earlier sent a proposal for the creation of the seats which has been approved. “In exercise of the power conferred under Section 19 of the West Bengal School Service Commissions Act, 1997, the Governor has been pleased to create 6861 supernumerary posts of teachers and non-teaching staff," reads the official notice.

Also read| CRPF Deployed for WB SSC Security to Ensure No Evidence Tampering in Recruitment Scam Case

Advertisement

Out of the total, 1932 posts is of assistant teachers for classes 9 and 10, 247 for classes 11 and 12, 1102 posts of grade C and 1980 posts of grade D. The notice added that wait listed candidates who have been “adversely affected due to recommendation made by jumping in the rank, subject to outcome in the pending cases." Further, 750 supernumerary seats have been created for work education teachers and 850 for physical education teachers.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, questioned Paresh Adhikary, West Bengal’s minister of state for education in connection with the teachers recruitment scam. Adhikary has been summoned by CBI again today. Based on his influence, Adhikary had allegedly made his daughter part of merit list of the teacher recruitment exam in place of Babita Sarkar, who had managed to clear the exam and was in waiting list number 20.

Read| PSI Recruitment Scam Main Suspect BJP leader Divya Hagargi Arrested, Karnataka Govt to Hold Re-exam

On the other hand, WB education minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has moved Supreme Court. He has challenged the verdict of Calcutta High Court division bench. Chatterjee has allegedly used his influence in the West Bengal government job. He was earlier questioned by CBI for three hours over his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam in the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.