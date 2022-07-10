Amidst Red Alert Telangana Declares Holidays for Educational Institutions Till July 13

Telangana government on Sunday has declared holidays for all educational institutions for next three days from July 11 to July 13 in view of the incessant rains that are lashing across the state.

The announcement came after Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao held a high level meeting with the officials to review the situation in the state and the measures being taken by the governemt to prevent any loss of lives and damage to the property. Meanwhile, the CM directed the authorities to take necessary measures.

The decision came in the wake of IMD declaring red alert for Telangana. Rain spells have been lashing parts of the State for the last few days. Earlier this week, a school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar area today. The locals rescued the students from the bus which was later brought out of the spot.

The incident occurred between Machanpally and Kodur. The bus of a private school was passing under a railway bridge. The road was submerged due to heavy rains in the area. The driver tried to drive the vehicle through stagnant water under the bridge but was stranded midway.

