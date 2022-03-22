Amidst Students' Uproar St Xavier's Decides to Conduct Offline Exams Starting March 28

Scores of students have come together to protest against the administration of the St Xavier‘s College, Mumbai, over the administration’s decision to conduct offline exams, which are scheduled to begin on March 28. Meanwhile, several students have taken to microblogging site Twitter, to urge the admiration to roll back its decision. Additionally, a petition has also been singed by more than 1,287 students raising same demand.

Students claim that for the last two years due to COVID lockdowns and restrictions, while they were not given any physical classes and all their exams, including practical sessions took place online, now they are forced to give offline exams. As per the media reports, to “acclimatise students in the practice of writing" the institute is going to conduct a mock test which will be conducted on Thursday, March 24.

In a bid to lodge their protest, earlier students also racked up 1,287 signatures in their appeal against the decision. Unfortunately, this did not change admiration’s decision. After the petition was submitted, principal Rajendra Shinde told teh students that outstation students will be given accommodation at “various venues, including the college hostels" to help them give offline exams.

In a long message addressed to students of St Xavier’s College, Principal Shinde justified his decision. He also added that, if required, students can sit for “additional exams in October 2022", claimed media reports.

Calling this decision “inhuman" and “unfair" students claimed, that they want to be treated at par with the other students of Mumbai University. Students added that if students of St Xavier’s are asked to write offline exams, then the rest of the university students in the state should also be assessed through offline exams as well.

As of now lectures are still going on and are scheduled to end on March 26, following which exams will start. With no study leaves or extra time to attempt theory questions, the students also add that this decision is not giving them any time to prepare.

