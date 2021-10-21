Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Hosts Coding Contest ‘AlgoQueen’ for Girl Students across the country

Technological innovation and the involvement of women in all fields of business are at an all-time high today. This has resulted in a surge of high-profile female executives in the industry, with several recent studies highlighting their leadership capabilities and an increase in demand for women workforce. Hence, the need of the hour is to encourage more and more girls to pursue tech-related opportunities as well as acquire the technical skills required to excel in such jobs.

Amrita University, which is ranked fourth in India by National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) and accredited with an A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), has taken the lead by initiating a one-of-its kind competitive programming contest called AlgoQueen to encourage coding for girls across the country. The AlgoQueen coding contest aims to boost the culture of competitive programming and coding in girl students. As a part of this innovative and progressive initiative, Amrita will be hosting a series of contests that are sponsored by Amazon Web Services, IBM Q, and JetBrains. During the first two quarters, students will be participating in a series of online exams comprising of four rounds of questions based on C, C++, Java and Python followed by an onsite round depending on the pandemic situation.

The questionnaires will be created solely by girl engineering students at Amrita and will be open to all girl students from schools across India in teams of maximum two members. A series of online workshops will be provided to encourage students to build their confidence before the competition. Through this process, participants will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the best minds in this space. The competition will be held on a third-party site called Competitive Drills Contests and participating students can begin their preparation for the competition right away by visiting codedrills.

Amrita has a remarkable track record of organizing the world’s largest competitive programming competition - the ICPC. The institution has also sponsored a series of advanced initiatives for both high school and college students that include coding camps, contests, and programming championships. A prime example is the Amrita Engineering Entrance exam and such other programs that are held for students to excel in engineering entrance exams. With the competition coding initiative AlgoQueen, students and alumni from the university will provide training sessions for those interested in competing in the event, instilling confidence in the students to excel in their coding abilities.

With the growing trend of competitive programming in the IT sector, companies are always on the lookout for students with exceptional coding skills. Coding contests like the AlgoQueen assist in enhancing basic mathematical and algorithmic knowledge while developing a strong foundation of problem-solving strategies, critical thinking, and analytical abilities. Additionally, promoting the participation of female students can greatly help to narrow the gender gap persisting in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) domain. All this can go a long way in providing a brighter and flourishing future for every girl student in software programming.

The AlgoQueen Coding Contest aims to foster exposure among young girls by breaking through traditional methodologies and providing more holistic learning in problem-solving and competitive programming. To enter the contest, you may log on to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and enter your details. The last day of registration is December 2021 and the contest will be held in January 2022 with exciting prizes for the top-performing teams. AlGO QUEEN is conducted by ICPC and will be hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetha in collaboration with Mindler Sponsored by Amazon Web services (AWS) ; IBM Q; Jet brains

For more information, check out amrita.edu/algoqueen

This article has been created by Studio18 Team on Behalf of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

