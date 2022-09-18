Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches Certificate Course in Sanskrit

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s campus in Amritapuri has launched a Sanskrit online diploma programme called “Sasktasapary." Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies will instruct the course. Interested candidates can apply via the official link– amrita.edu/ahead/samskrtasaparya Candidates can take the course in less than Rs 500.

Through the newly launched course, beginners will get a chance to perfect speaking and writing techniques in in Sanskrit. The course duration is for six-weeks. The fee for the course is Rs 475 and it is open for all, anyone can enroll in the programme. The course’s batch will start on September 20.

Throughout the course, academics will lecture and instruct using a variety of teaching methods, including video lessons, live courses, debates, worksheets, and more. Through group discussions and live interactive sessions, students can communicate with academics.

Students will have the opportunity to interact with the scholars through live interactive sessions and group discussions. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked as the fifth best university in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2022 and carried an A++ NAAC rating.

Earlier this year, the Sanskrit Club of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in association with Samskrita Bharati had launched a new online course aimed at teaching simple conversational Sanskrit through the medium of Bhagavad Geeta.

