Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches Online Course on Hinduism

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched an online certificate programme on Hinduism titled ‘Introduction to Hinduism’. The course, delivered by the varsity’s International Centre for Spiritual Studies, will be spread across 200 hours over six months. The course fee is Rs 10,000 and anyone over the age of 16 years can enrol in the program through amrita.edu. The first batch of courses starts in April 2022.

Lectures from more than 30 prominent scholars will offer students deep insights into the texts, traditions, philosophical schools, and worldviews of Hinduism. This includes expert faculty from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and professors from various universities across India as well as traditional Brahmachari and Sannyasi scholars from the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The students will have the opportunity to interact with the scholars through live interactive sessions and group discussions. The course is divided into five units including Introduction, fundamentals, literature, philosophy and practical aspects of Hinduism.

Sivanandan DS, Asst. Prof., Amrita Darshanam, said, “The course will offer a bird’s eye view of Sanatan Dharma, which is one of the major philosophical systems in the world. The students will get an idea of the various texts, traditions and philosophical schools of Hinduism. They will be able to understand and practice this ancient spiritual and philosophical wisdom in their personal and societal realms."

Amrita Darshanam is also offering a six-week online certificate programme in ‘Mahabharata Upanayanam’ and a four-week programme in ‘essence of Hinduism’. Around 170 students have enrolled so far for the course on Mahabharata and 120 students for Essence of Hinduism. Of this, at least 30-40 students are foreigners.

Amrita Darshanam will also organise a two-day advanced public workshop on Mahabharata, named Dharma Darshanam in February 2022. The workshop will discuss, contemplate and understand Vyāsa’s Mahābhārata.

The International Centre for Spiritual Studies also offers a postgraduate programme, MA in Philosophy and PhD programs in Philosophy, Spirituality, and Interdisciplinary Studies. The Centre will offer courses on Ramayana Sopanam, Yoga Sethu and Introduction to Vedic Scriptures.

