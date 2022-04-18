AMU Admissions 2022 Begin Through CUET 2022: Know Which Courses Are Covered, How to Apply

The application procedure for admission to Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) undergraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23 has begun. Students can now apply to the courses of their choice by taking the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by National Testing Agency. Interested students must fill out the CUET 2022 application form at the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Admission to AMU will be based on CUET scores rather than a separate admission exam administered by the university. The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, and others, through a computer-based test (CBT). It will be a set of tests in domain-specific subjects and general knowledge.

AMU Admissions 2022: Courses via CUET

The following courses are available at the prestigious central university through CUET:

i) BVoc (Production Technology)

ii) BVoc (Polymer & Coating Technology)

iii) BVoc (Fashion Design & Garment Technology)

iv) BSc (Hons.) Home Science

v) BA (Hons.) Sanskrit, Persian, Women Studies, Hindi

For courses not covered under CUET including BTech, PG Courses, diploma courses, and class 11 admissions, AMU will hold its own counseling session and will conduct its admission test as per the last year’s format.

AMU admissions CUET 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to CUET’s official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2. On the right side of the screen, click the ‘register’ button.

Step 3. Check the application guidelines and university course eligibility.

Step 4. Register and fill out the application form, comprising attaching any necessary documents.

Step 5. Pay the application fee for the selected languages linked to AMU courses.

Step 6. Submit the application form and print a copy for future use.

The application fee is kept at Rs 650 for the unreserved category. EWS/OBC-NCL students need to pay Rs 600, whereas for students belonging to SC, ST community, PwBD or third gender Categories, the fee will be Rs 550. Notably, the deadline for successfully completing a fee transaction through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI/Paytm is May 6 (up to 11.50 PM).

