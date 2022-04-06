Home » News » education-career » AMU Professor Teaches 'Brahma Raped His Daughter' in Class, Slapped with Show Cause Notice

AMU Professor Teaches 'Brahma Raped His Daughter' in Class, Slapped with Show Cause Notice

AMU professor has extended unconditional apology
The university has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to suggest steps so that this sort of incident does not occur again. Dr Jitendra Kumar has submitted an unconditional apology.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
April 06, 2022

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar, a faculty member at the medical school at the university for hurting “religious sentiments. The professor had allegedly shown a slide show in class in which he gave a “mythical reference of rape."

The professor had allegedly taught about rape in India and its historical and religious reference. One of the slides during the lecture talked about the “story of Brahma raping his daughter", Indra’s impersonation of Rishi Gautam, and raping his wife, tulsi vivah: lord Vishnu raping the wife of king Jalandhar. It also talked about Nirbhaya rape, Mathura rape case, and different types of marriages as per Hindu traditions.

Many students have taken to social media platforms to condemn the content of the lecture. After much uproar, AMU administration and faculty of medicine in an official statement have “strongly condemned" the content of the slide and issued a show-cause notice to Dr. Jitendra Kumar. Claiming that the slide has hurt the religious sentiments of students, staff, and citizens. The professor has been given a time of 24 hours to submit a reply.

The university has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to suggest steps so that this sort of incident does not occur again. Dr. Jitendra Kumar has submitted an unconditional apology.

Meanwhile, recently a professor at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had imposed his image over a painting of the Hindu god Ram. He also replaced the image of the Hindu goddess Sita in the painting with the image of that of his wife and displayed the same at an exhibition at the university.

