AMU Reopening: constitutes 12-member committee for reopening of campus

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will soon be opening up its campus for offline classes. The varsity’s vice-chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has constituted a 12-member committee that will be deliberating on all the available options of opening the campus in a phased manner.

According to media reports, the committee consists of the varsity’s registrar, finance officer, controller of examination, proctor, Women’s college principal and other officials.

Offline classes at the AMU campus have remained affected since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. While the classes continued in online mode, students had been demanding resumption of physical classes stating that they were suffering study loss. Now, with the covid-19 cases on the decline, the way for offline classes at the AMU campus has finally opened up. The date for the resumption of physical classes at AMU will be announced after the committee’s final suggestion.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, February 14, opened schools for classes up to 8 in offline mode. The government has directed authorities to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the reopening of the colleges. Schools for classes 9 to 12 and degree colleges were already permitted to resume physical classes from February 7.

Earlier last week, the University of Delhi announced the reopening of campus from February 17 after an academic council meeting on February 9. Students coming to Delhi outstation have been directed to spend three days in quarantine before attending the in-person classes at the campus.

DU administration while permitting physical classes asked colleges, departments, and faculties to ensure that students are vaccinated.

Students had been demanding for opening up of the campus ever since the DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority) ordered to allow universities and colleges to function with 100 per cent occupancy. Several student groups protested with this demand to reopen the campus after which DU proctor Rajni Abbi assured that in-person classes will be resumed from February 17. The official circular in this regard was issued by the DU administration on February 11.

