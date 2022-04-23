Amul is Hiring Accounts Assistant, Salary up to Rs 4.75 LPA, Check How to Apply

Amul India is seeking applications for the post of accounts assistant. The milk marketing co-operative will be hiring for their Vijayawada office. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Amul India at careers.amul.com.

Amul Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidate need a graduation in any discipline, preferably in commerce with good academic score. They must possess an MBA degree/ post-graduation in diploma or a post-graduation degree in commerce. Further, candidates having at least one to two years of experience are only eligible to apply. They should also be well-versed with the local language Telugu. People who have earlier applied and appeared for the interview are advised not to apply.

Age Limit: The ones who are willing to apply must not be above the age of 28 years.

Amul Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: To apply, visit the careers option at the official website of AMUL

Step 2: Click on the job application link on the homepage

Step 3: It will take you to an external website of Naukri.com.

Step 4: Fill in your mail ID and other details to register on the job website and apply directly by filling the important credentials

Step 5: Submit

Amul Recruitment 2022: Job Responsibilities

Selected candidates will have to work in the accounts department for preparation of accounting documents such as invoices, billing, accounts reconciliations, other purchase accounts, verification of payments, record maintenance and so on.

One has to work closely with maintenance of accounting books and stock items. This includes budget preparation and allocation of budget accordingly, managing employee accounts and other billing information. They must ensure standard procedure of stocks and keep records of stock and refilling of stocks.

Amul Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid according to their educational qualification and work experience. The average salary will be between Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs 4.75 lakh per annum.

