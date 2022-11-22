Anant National University Announces Admissions to B.Des for the Academic Year 2023-24

Anant National University (AnantU), announces admissions to all its courses open for the academic year 2023-24. The university is offering a multidisciplinary education that combines design with various other disciplines such as artificial intelligence, augmented & virtual reality, analytics, biomimicry, sociology, economics, behavioural science and public policy. The last date for early admissions is January 8, 2023. The Design Entrance Test will be conducted online on January, 18 2023.

AnantU offers undergraduate, post graduate and fellowships programmes in design, architecture, art, climate action and built environment. Interested students can initiate their application process on the university website. The academic session for the incoming batch will commence in August 2023.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Govt, IIT Madras to Update Digital Learning System in 6,000 Schools

Advertisement

“AnantU’s Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme is a comprehensive, four-year undergraduate programme that combines solid design foundations with real-life projects. The programme makes students future-ready and trains them to develop innovative and sustainable solutions," claims the university.

The B.Des. programme offers students a unique major and minor specialization opportunity. They can choose to major in specialisations - Communication Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Space Design, Sustainable Fashion & Textile Design, Transdisciplinary Design, and Moving Image.

Other than the B.Des., AnantU also offers Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Visual Arts and B.Tech. specializing in Climate Change. With four schools and eight centers, the university is offering multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary learning opportunities to its students.

Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, said, “With our DesignX philosophy, we are offering our students exposure to various disciplines that can help them understand the world and its challenges better."

AnantU has established academic partnerships with some of the leading universities across the world like University of Pennsylvania, University of Miami, Pratt, Boston Architectural Collage, MIT Solve among others; and have some of the leading corporates recruiting from campus like TCS, Accenture, Piramal Group, Lodha Group and top design studios.

Read all the Latest Education News here