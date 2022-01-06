Anant National University Launches Courses in Entrepreneurial Idea, Designing Affordable Living

Anant Centre for Sustainability, under Anant National University, has launched two new executive education programmes — a week-long certificate course in ‘designing affordable living’ and a year-long course called ‘entrepreneurs in residence’. Interested candidates can enrol in both programmes until 10 February 2022. The classes for both programmes will commence in February 2022.

This is the first certificate course in designing affordable living announced by Anant National University. The week-long course will commence on 4 March 2022, as per the release from the varsity.

The course provides 30 students with the ability to build a business that innovates, creates, and sells affordable living products. The course offers knowledge about various materials used for designing affordable living products, with a deep dive into the properties of laminated corrugated cardboard, a highly affordable material. By the end of the course, students shall build the prototypes of the products, enhancing learning by integrating theory and practice. During the course, students will then learn how to position, pitch and market the product they make.

Along with the certificate programme, Anant National University also announced EIR programme, a unique and first-of-its-kind year-long structured support programme that invites start-ups and entrepreneurs in affordable housing, building construction, research, real estate, design and prop-tech spaces, as claimed by the varsity. Each year three chosen entrepreneurs get the opportunity to leverage the unique ecosystem provided by the university and its partners.

The entrepreneurs shall have the support & guidance from industry mentors and subject matter experts at the university and its affiliate organizations to refine their products and services and take them to market. The programme offers the physical infrastructure such as the state of the art makerspace, library, working spaces, extensive industry knowledge, and the pool of faculty, researchers, and students available at Anant National University.

The EIR programme has partnered with the Brigade REAP accelerator to help the entrepreneurs in the program gain access to Brigade’s extensive network, ecosystem, and funding options via one-on-one mentorship sessions and workshops.

Commenting on the announcement of the two new executive education programmes, Dr Miniya Chatterji, director Anant Centre for Sustainability and CEO Sustain Labs said, “AnantU’s offering of executive education courses in the field of sustainability fill a crucial skills gap of entrepreneurial abilities to create scalable solutions for affordable living."

He added, “We don’t yet learn about inequality and skills to overcome it in high school, which makes it difficult for entrepreneurs to build products, services, and business models that are incentivized to create a more equitable society. Both the Designing Affordable Living course and the Entrepreneurs in Residence program are offered to overcome these lacunae."

