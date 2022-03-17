Anant National University Launches India’s First BTech in Climate Technologies

Anant National University (AnantU), Ahmedabad, has announced the launch of a four-year undergraduate degree programme focusing on climate action. The Bachelor of Technology degree specialising in Climate Technologies is India’s first such degree, claims the university.

Under this degree, aspiring engineers will learn to use engineering tools and design thinking principles to create technology driven solutions for climate change, it added. Under this curriculum, semesters one to six will offer a step-wide study across 8 climate technology streams — climate simulation, engineering mathematics, environmental engineering, climate chemistry, energy and technology, design thinking and behavioural science, technology and society as well as applied research projects in the climate lab. The final two semesters will focus on full industry immersion.

For the practical work for students, a climate lab on AnantU’s Ahmedabad campus, will be equipped with the latest softwares for running climate simulations and various instruments and technical apparatus for weather measurements, solar radiations, studying and simulating PV systems, testing and set up of renewable energy sources, and more, added the institute.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, provost, Anant National University, said, “The reasons and implications of climate change in India and certain other emerging nations differ from those in the rest of the world. Thus there is a need for specialised climate studies programme that give regional context. It is important to train students to find and implement solutions, and develop technology to adapt to and mitigate climate change for India as well as other parts of the world".

“Measuring, predicting, mitigating and adapting to climate change needs an influx of new technologies as well as millions of people skilled in the use of existing and new ones. We are glad to establish India’s first undergraduate degree related to climate as this will effectively move our country and the world closer to the goal of zero-emission. I invite students to become engineers who solve for climate change, and request parents to support the students in their unique choice of this job-oriented and specialised engineering degree offered by AnantU." said Dr. Miniya Chatterji, founding director, Anant School for Climate Action, and CEO, Sustain Labs Paris.

