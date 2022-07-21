Anant National University Launches Masters of Architecture Course

Anant National University has launched masters of architecture programme. The two-year, full-time postgraduate programme aims at bridging the gap between theoretical precedents and practice in architecture. The students can learn theories to explore new ways in architectural thinking, develop pioneering design projects, and redefine forms of architectural practice, said the institute. The last date for apply is July 24 at anu.edu.in.

Designed for students with an architectural background, the programme is intended to build a critical lens to redefine and reimagine architecture as a synergy of history, theory, and practice. The programme will also help in developing a critical understanding of theories and making genuine social contributions using architecture as the medium of expression. It is a constructive, collaborative, reflective, and inquiry-based course, the institute added.

The MArch programme will allow students to consolidate their formative education and their experiences in practice through the development of a deeper, more critical understanding by reading histories, theories and futures of architecture and its application.

In the second year, the students will explore and express the position of advanced technology in architecture and will be encouraged to curate content matter through research and design to voice their perspectives. The pedagogy will push students to strive for their original thoughts with a sound academic backing of existing concepts and how they can build further ahead, added the isntitute.

Speaking on the launch, Ar Rajeev Kathpalia, Chair Professor, School of Architecture, AnantU and Partner, Vastu Shilpa Consultants said, “With Climate change, rapid changes in technology, growing use of artificial intelligence and the consequent changes in social structures, architects will need to be better equipped to deal with this emerging world. The Anant University masters programme - Theory and Practice aims to offer students a critical lens to redefine and reimagine architecture as a synergy of theory and practice, through scholarship in the fields of social sciences and technology and to redefine practice as a process of developing a collective responsibility towards society."

