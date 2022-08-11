Anant National University announced that the university’s four-year undergraduate degree programme, Bachelor of Technology specialising in Climate Change, will be a member of the Solv[ED] community, a programme within MIT Solve. Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, that advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world’s most pressing problems. All students of Bachelor of Technology specializing in Climate Change will be eligible for micro-grants and tailored support from Solve’s team. Each year, the micro-grants will amount to a total disbursement of Rs 400,000 for initiating social projects related to climate change solutions.

Solv[ED] membership is designed for leaders in social impact education and helps institutions support young people in learning about and practicing social entrepreneurship and innovation. The Bachelor of Technology course will join a growing community of Solv[ED] Members who are committed to supporting students to become problem-solvers in their community and the world.

Solv[ED] will make the micro- grants funding available to AnantU students to help them develop submissions under the Youth Innovation Challenge. The Youth Innovation Challenge is an opportunity for students to submit tech- based solutions for a chance to win prize funding and receive mentorship support from the Solve community. In addition to receiving funding, the micro-grant recipients from AnantU will also be invited to participate in support programming like workshops, coaching sessions, and office hours hosted by Solve staff.

Gaby Gonzalez, Senior Officer, Solve, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, said, “MIT Solve[ED] is very excited to welcome AnantU’s Bachelor of Technology specialising in Climate Change to the Solv[ED] community. Solv[ED] is a program designed to help young people aged 24 and under both understand complex social and environmental problems and design tech based solutions to those very problems. Over the course of the year the students will have access to a number of workshops, events, challenges and funding opportunities that will guide them in creating solutions that they will be proud of."

Dr. Miniya Chatterji, Founding Director of the Anant School for Climate Action said, “I am very glad to announce this new, incredibly powerful collaboration between MIT Solv[ED] and our B.Tech. students specialising in Climate Change. Students will learn from, do with, and be inspired by MIT Solv[ED]’s unique program each year that gives them grant money and then coaches them to implement real social and environmental projects. It will motivate our students to dream bigger and equip them with tangible skills to implement impactful projects on the ground."

Under the Anant School for Climate Action, Anant National University has recently announced its Bachelor of Technology specializing in Climate Change programme. The market-oriented degree course prepares students for positions in industries that need to mitigate climate impact, roles requiring climate modelling and analysis, positions in government agencies and independent laboratories conducting climate research. The Anant School for Climate Action has received 2700 applications from 72 countries this year. Applications for the Bachelor of Technology specialising in Climate Action programme are being accepted until 15 August 2022.

