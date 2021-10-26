Anant University Announces Fellowship for Climate Action

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action began its second cohort comprising of 24 fellows from across 13 countries. The fellowship is committed to strengthening the global climate action community by bringing together climate experts such as faculty members, mentors, fellowship’s alumni and partners to a common platform to engage in meaningful dialogue, learning and collaboration.

The participants were selected from 2703 applications received from 50 countries this year. This year, the fellowship has introduced three AFCA Cafes, which are innovative and collaborative spaces located in three different countries, where the community can organise meet-ups and collaborate on projects while continuing to enhance peer-to-peer learning.

The curriculum covers three pedagogical pillars – technical knowledge, change-maker skills and personal development, and is divided into six terms conducted over two months each. The candidate has the option to choose between a full-time or a part-time programme.

Anyone who wants to drive the biggest solutions for mitigating climate change can apply for the fellowship. “The Fellowship has attracted attention from individuals belonging to a wide range of backgrounds such as law, public affairs, finance, engineering, academia, policy, architecture, corporate sustainability, media, entrepreneurs, environmental activism, and many others since its inception," says the university.

This year, the youngest applicant to the fellowship was 16 years of age and the oldest was 63 years. The fellowship also saw a spike in the number of women applicants this year as compared to the previous year, claims the university.

“The fellowship is open to anyone who wants to drive the biggest solutions for mitigating climate change. There are no age, degree, background criteria to apply for the fellowship. The fellowship offers a powerful combination of knowledge and mentorship," the institute adds.

