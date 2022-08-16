Ananya Singh Cracks UPSC Civil Services in First Attempt, Becomes IAS Officer at 22 Years

Meet Ananya Singh, from Prayagraj, who has become an IAS officer just at the age of just 22 years. She managed to crack one of the most difficult exam - civil services exam held by UPSC - after just one year’s preparation. Singh scored an All India Rank of 51.

Singh wanted to become an IAS officer since childhood. She began her preparations for the UPSC exam in the last year of his graduation. Initially, she used to study for 7-8 hours a day. Later, she fixed a six-hour study schedule. She also used to prepare for UPSC prelims and mains exams simultaneously.

After succeeding in the UPSC exam, she shared his strategy. She began by collecting books according to the syllabus. Along with this, she used to make hand notes. The notes had two advantages, she states — one, they were short and crisp, which helped a lot in preparation and revision. Besides, while writing notes, the answers get registered in the mind.

Singh has always been a topper since childhood. She completed her schooling from St Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj. She had secured 96 per cent marks in the 10th board exam, while 98.25 percent in the 12th. The youngster has been a district topper from the CISCE board in both 10th and 12th. After completing her school, Singh obtained graduation degree in economics honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, affiliated with the Delhi University.

She had appeared in the UPSC CSE of the year 2019 securing a rank of 51. Singh says that after seeing the result of the government exam, she herself could not believe in her rank. She had fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer at the age of just 22. IAS Ananya Singh is currently posted in the West Bengal cadre.

