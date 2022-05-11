Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams Postponed Due to Cyclone Asani, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has postponed the AP Inter exams 2022 in view of the cyclone Asani. The exams, which were slated to be held today (on May 11), will now be conducted on May 25.

The board has released an official notice informing the rescheduling of the exam. “In view of adverse effects of Cyclone ‘ASANI’ on the proper conduct of Intermediate Public Examinations in AP on 11-05-2022 and in consideration of safety of students and staff, examinations slated for tomorrow i.e., 11-05-2022 alone stand postponed to 25-05-2022," the notice read.

It must be noted that only the AP Inter exams scheduled for May 11 have been postponed and the rest of the exams will be held as per the schedule from May 12.

The board also informed in the notice that the examination centres and the timings of the examinations will remain the same as earlier. So, no new admit cards will be released.

A total of 5.19 lakh students had registered for AP Inter exams last year and a similar number of students is expected to have registered this year too who will be impacted by this decision.

The decision to postpone the exam has been taken by the board to ensure the safety of the students and staff as cyclone Asani approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert in Andhra Pradesh after the cyclone changed its direction. Now the cyclone is nearing the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is close to Andhra Pradesh coast.

Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada has been witnessing heavy rains as the cyclone approaches the coastline of the state. According to the IMD, the cyclone moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 6 kmph on the morning of May 11. It added that the cyclone Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by the morning of May 12.

Meanwhile, several commercial flights of airlines including IndiGo, Air Asia, and Spicejet were cancelled due to the approaching cyclone.

