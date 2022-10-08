Andhra Pradesh Student to Represent India in Cybersecurity at WorldSkills Competition in Korea

Srihari Ruttala, a 21-year-old second-year student from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh has been selected for the final round of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 to be held in South Korea this month. A masters in computer application student at GITAM School of Science, Ruttala will represent India in the skill of cybersecurity against 12 countries.

To reach the finals, the selection process starts from the district level in India and moved up to the zonal, state, regional, and finally, national level. A total of six candidates were chosen for the cybersecurity skill category. After another selection test between these six, Ruttala and Mufeed Hamzakutty from Kerala got selected to represent India for cyber security skills.

The WorldSkills Competition, founded in 1950, is currently in its 46th edition and will host 62 skill competitions across 15 countries and regions, with over 1,000 competitors from various locations across the globe. Ruttala will represent India against Azerbaijan, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore, Iran, Chinese Taipei, Korea, United Kingdom, Estonia, and France.

“The arduous selection process and preparation for the WorldSkills Competition has helped me identify the learning path and motivated me to achieve greater heights. To prepare for the world-level competition, I am reading up on all the previous test projects," says he.

“My mentor, Sangamesh Sivaputrappa, who has 17 years of experience in the Security domain, has been training since the India Skills Competition ended in January. He is also the Chief Deputy Expert for Cyber Security at WorldSkills. We have been practising on multiple domains like incident response, red teaming, reverse engineering, malware analysis, packet analysis, and so on," he added.

The India Skills Competition was organised by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which has also been training Ruttala vigorously. “NSDC has assigned Sangamesh sir as our trainer. We have moved to Bangalore for the live training to cover the syllabus," he adds.

Ruttala, who will participate in the competition scheduled from October 12-16 in Korea’s Goyang, claims he always had an interest in computer technology but narrowed it down to cybersecurity after learning about cyberattacks and people who lost their money because of malicious hackers. He claims to have started to learn about coding, cyber security, and ethical hacking.

Over the years, his academic life has been dotted with significant milestones, including a gold medal in the cyber security in India Skills Competition 2022 national level and a runner-up position in Deloitte Cyberkshetra. Recently on World Youth Skills Day, Srihari was felicitated by the Government of Andhra Pradesh with a Rs 1 lakh in an event organized by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

