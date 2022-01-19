Anil Kumar Mahato Appointed as Jharkhand Board President

The pending Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC President’s appointment process has finally come to an end with Anil Kumar Mahato, new appointment as the chairman of JAC.

The government has issued a notification to appoint Anil Kumar Mahato as the chairman of JAC, recently. After which Anil Kumar Mahato has been given the responsibility of the post of president for the next three years.

>Read|Schools to Remain Closed, Cap on Weddings: Jharkhand Extends Covid Restrictions Till Jan 31

Advertisement

After the retirement of the previous chairman Arvind Singh in September 2021, the seat of the chairman’s post was vacant. While Anil Kumar Mahato’s name was announced for the post of president, but the notification regarding this has now been issued.

While issuing a notice in this regard, the Jharkhand government said that ‘Dr. Anil Kumar Mahto is appointed as the President, Jharkhand, Council, Ranchi for three years from the date of taking charge.

Anil Kumar Mahato has earlier contributed to Vinod Bihari Mahato University and was serving as the president of JAC for the last months now he has been officially appointed for the post.

>Read | Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

The new president is taking over at a time when the board like any other educational board is deciding whether or not to hold board exams this year. While students have been demanding cancellation, other boards including the central boards like CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold exams twice a year. With the new head taking charge, it is likely that JAC too will announce its decision on upcoming boards soon.

Advertisement

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic-led learning losses, the Jharkhand government had decided to extend the duration of academic sessions for the JAC affiliated schools. The decision is expected to be followed toll 2024. Now, the ongoing academic session is unlikely to end in March and instead will continue till June.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.