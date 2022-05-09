Anna University Admissions to Begin in June, Tentative Schedule Out

Anna University has released the tentative schedule for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by its various departments for the academic year 2022-23. As per the schedule, the application for admission into the five-year integrated MSc, BE/BTech, MCA/ MBA and most other courses are slated to begin from June and will go for the consecutive months.

The process for the admission into MCA/ MBA, and MCA (other states) will kick start with online registration starting on June 15. The last date to register is July 13. Interested candidates can apply at admissions.annauniv.edu Whereas, for the admission into the five-year integrated MSc course registration will start on June 22, followed by the registration for BE/ B.Tech, B Arch, M.Sc. (2 years), MCA, MBA and MSc five-year Integrated (NRI / FN / CIWGC) from June 24.

Apart from this, the application process for BE/ BTech/BArch (other states), M.ech, MArch, MPlan and other remaining courses will be conducted in July. The applications will have to be made on Anna University’s official admission portal https://admissions.annauniv.edu/ before the deadline mentioned in the schedule.

Meanwhile, Anna University is also gearing up for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. The entrance test for admission into MBA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan and other PG courses offered by Anna University and other colleges in the state is slated to be conducted on May 14 and 15. Anna University is expected to announce the result on June 10.

The test will be held in pen and paper mode featuring 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. Every wrong attempt will invite one-third negative mark. Once the results are out, the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will initiate the counselling process for the admission where candidates will be allotted seats as per the merit list and their preference of course and college. The admit card for TANCET 2022 is available on Anna University’s official portal.

