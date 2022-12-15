Anna University Revises UG, PG Exam Dates Due to Cyclone Mandous, to be Held From Dec 24

Anna University has notified students that it will be rescheduling the upcoming theory exams for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programnes. The university released a notification on December 12 stating the exams will now take place on December 24 and 31. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10. The examinations have been postponed due to cyclone Mandous, which is impacting South India.

“It is informed that theory examinations scheduled on 09/12/2022 and 10/12/2022 of November/December 2022 Examinations of Anna University pertaining to all affiliated colleges for the UG and PG Degree programs are rescheduled due to the declaration of the holiday by the Government of Tamil Nadu in view of Mandous cyclone," the notice read.

Due to heavy rains in Tiruvallur, Uthukottai Taluk, and Kancheepuram districts, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools in some districts. Cyclone Mandous centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 350 km east-southeast of Kalekal and about 440 km southeast of Chennai. The India Meteorological Department predicted that the cyclonic storm would have a maximum wind speed of 65-75 kmph.

Not only Pondicherry and Karaikkal, but all educational institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Ranipettai remained closed. Schools remained closed in seven districts of Tamil Nadu due to incessant rains last month. Schools and colleges are shut in Chennai, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts, while in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Chengalpattu district collectors have ordered holidays only for schools.

Anna University is a public university in Chennai and counts six government engineering colleges, three government-aided private institutions, and 426 self-financed colleges under its umbrella. Students are given admission to colleges on the basis of their higher secondary marks. The postgraduate admission process is done through Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam scores.

