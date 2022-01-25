Anna University Semester Exams From February 1, Students to Take Online Test From Home

After the orders from the Department of Higher Education, Tamil Nadu to hold all university and college-level exams in online mode, Anna University too has decided to conduct its semester exams in take-home online mode from February 1 onwards. Not just online, the university exams will also be take-home, implying students will be able to take their papers while sitting at home.

Question papers for the semester exams will be sent to the students’ email and WhatsApp numbers or via any other digital means. Students will have to check the question paper and write answers on an A4 sized sheet. They will be given three hours to complete the exam and one hour after the exam will be given to scan the paper and mail it back to the university.

Students have also been asked to send by post the answer sheets to the university. Answer sheets sent via email and a hard copy sent by post will be matched and only those having the same answers will be evaluated by the university. Students are required to send the answer sheets to the colleges by courier or post within a week of the completion of each course.

Among other changes, the university exams are a bit delayed. Usually, Anna University semester exams are held in November and December.

Anna University Semester Exam Schedule

This move has garnered mixed responses while some appreciate that university has not mandated students to take physical exams amid pandemic, others have pointed out that despite being online mode, exams are dependent on offline practices and not many developments have taken place in online-exam technologies front from universities’ end in the past two years. Classes have been shifted in online mode since mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic and on and off physical classes are being held ever since.

