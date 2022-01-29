Anna University Semester Exams Postponed Till March, Students to Take Online Test From Home

Anna University has announced that the semester exams for the engineering courses that were scheduled to be held on February 19 will be held now in March. The exams have been postponed due to the local body election. The polling for the urban local elections will be held on February 19.

The Department of Higher Education has announced that the semester examinations have been postponed to the first week of March. Anna University had published the semester examination timetable for engineering courses in that category. As per the university’s new datesheet, the semester exams will be held on March 5, 6, 9 and 11 instead of Feb 19.

Advertisement

The university too has decided to conduct its semester exams in take-home online mode. Question papers for the semester exams will be sent to the students’ email and WhatsApp numbers or via any other digital means. Students will have to check the question paper and write answers on an A4 sized sheet. They will be given three hours to complete the exam and one hour after the exam will be given to scan the paper and mail it back to the university.

>Read | Bangalore University Erroneously Awards 73 Marks Out of 70 in Semester Exams

Students have also been asked to send by post the answer sheets to the university. Answer sheets sent via email and a hard copy sent by post will be matched and only those having the same answers will be evaluated by the university. Students are required to send the answer sheets to the colleges by courier or post within a week of the completion of each course. Among other changes, the university exams are a bit delayed. Usually, Anna University semester exams are held in November and December.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.