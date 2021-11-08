Anomalies in REET-2021 Score? File Complaint by November 13

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has invited candidates to drop in their complaints if they find or believe anomalies in their Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET)-2021 scores.

According to the notification issued by the education board, candidates who appeared for the REET-2021 can register their complaints by November 13. The notification also stated that the board will not entertain any complaints after the given date.

A candidate can lodge his/her complaint on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) - https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.

REET Exam Coordinator and Rajasthan Board President DP Jarauli said, “The formula of 90:10 will be applied in the final merit list. That is, 90 per cent of marks will be taken from the REET 2021 examination and 10 per cent will be taken from the academic degree. Based on the marks, the government will give appointments."

Around 16,51,812 students appeared for the REET 2021 exam at 4019 centres in the state. The examination was conducted in September in two sessions - 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. To prevent cheating or the usage of unfair means, more than 30,000 CCTVs were installed in examination centres.

Yet, many incidents of cheating and paper leaks were reported from across the state. Police and vigilantes had arrested 40 people and detained more than two dozen others for using unfair means during the REET-2021.

The REET examination is being conducted for recruiting grade 3 or third level government teachers. The exam is being conducted at two levels. Level 1 for recruiting teachers for classes 1 to 5 and level 2 for teachers from classes 6 to 8.

There are around 31,000 vacancies for teachers in government schools across Rajasthan. The REET score will be valid for three years. The candidates will be eligible for the job for the next two years depending on the cut-off.

