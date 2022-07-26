AP EAMCET 2022 Result Declared, How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 result has been declared. Students can access their marksheets at the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by using their registration number and hall ticket number. Almost three lakh candidates had appeared for the exams that were held from August 4 to 8 and August 11 and 12.

Students must note that for admissions to the undergraduate courses across colleges in the state, 100 per cent weightage will be given to AP EAMCET 2022 marks. Earlier, 75 per cent weightage was given to AP EAMCET marks and 25 per cent to the scores in the relevant group subjects — math, physics, chemistry or biology, physics, chemistry that students have opted in class 12.

AP EAMCET 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the AP EAPCET 2022 result link

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials including registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

A merit list has been prepared accordingly. It is purely based on the marks of AP EAMCET 2022. Those who have cleared the exam will have to go through the counselling round next. They will have to apply for seat allotment and choice-filling of colleges. The seat allotment result will be based on a number of factors, including the candidate’s choice of options, the number of seats available in a college, and in a course, area, category, or course of study.

Students who get shortlisted in the various seat allotments round will have to report to the institute and take admission by paying the fee. If any candidate fails to report at the allotted college on the dates mentioned by the authorities, the allotment will stand cancelled. AP EAMCET now known as EAPCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE.

