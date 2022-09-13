AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Begins Today, Seat Allotment Result on September 22

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 web option entry will begin today, September 13, in the evening. Those who registered for EAMCET counselling process can use the web entry option available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for the option entry is September 17. “The web option entry will be enabled today (13-09-2022) evening," the official notice states.

“The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAMCET-2022 who have participated in Web counselling process (1st Phase) comprising payment of processing fee & certificate verification conducted from 22-08-2022 to 05-09-2022 towards admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses, are informed that the Option exercising process will be conducted as per the following schedule," reads the official notice. As per the schedule, the candidates can make changes in the web entry options on September 18. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 22.

“Candidates are here by informed that they can change their option already exercised on 18.09.2022. The options will be frozen on 18.09.2022 (6.00 p.m.) and candidates cannot modify further. The allotment will be placed on 22.09.2022 after 6.00 P.M." the notice added.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET

Step 2: Log in using required credentials

Step 3: Click on webs entry option link

Step 4: Choose your options, submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the acknowledgement form for further reference

The AP EAMCET 2022 results were declared in July. Almost three lakh candidates had appeared for the exams that were held from August 4 to 8 and August 11 and 12. For admissions to the undergraduate courses across colleges in the state, 100 per cent weightage will be given to AP EAMCET 2022 marks. Earlier, 75 per cent weightage was given to AP EAMCET marks and 25 per cent to the class 12 marks.

Students who get shortlisted in the various seat allotments round will have to report to the institute and take admission by paying the fee. If any candidate fails to report at the allotted college on the dates mentioned by the authorities, the allotment will stand cancelled. AP EAMCET now known as EAPCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE.

