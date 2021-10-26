AP EAMCET Counselling Begins: Documents Needed to Register, Know How to Secure Admission

The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 counsellings have begun from October 25 and will continue till October 30. Candidates aspiring to seek admission to Andhra Pradesh based colleges will have to register themselves using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Candidates also need to upload documents for verification as part of the counselling. The verification of the certificates will be done from October 26 to 31 following which candidates can exercise their options from November 1 to 5. Phase 1 of the allotment of seats will be from November 10.

Based on the options exercised by the candidates, the seat allotment will be done as per the merit rank and category of the candidate. The counselling process will be held online.

>AP EAMCET 2021 counselling: Documents needed

— APEAPCET-2021 Rank card

— APEAPCET-2021 Hall Ticket

— Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).

— Proof of Date of Birth

— Transfer Certificate

— Study Certificate from class 6 to Intermediate

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination for private candidates.

— Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years — Income certificate of parents

— Local status certificate, if applicable

>AP EAMCET 2021 counselling: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAPCET, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the AP EAPCET 2021 admissions link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your credentials to log in like hall ticket and date of birth

Step 4: Fill the form with the required details

Step 5: Pay the fees, submit

Step 6: Download and save the page for further use

>AP EAMCET 2021 counselling: Registration fee

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1200 for OBC category and Rs 600 for SC and ST. “The candidates are instructed to pay online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site https://sche.ap.gov.in," the official notice reads.

The counselling process is being held to fill seats for bachelors in fisheries and horticulture, BTech, BPharma, and BSc agriculture. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) had declared the result of AP EAMCET 2021 on September 8.

Candidates with downloaded allotment orders have to self-report online on the website — sche.ap.gov.in and report at the allotted college as well. “These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats," the official notice read.

