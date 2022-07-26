AP EAMCET Topper Also Got 100 Percentile in JEE Main, Now Aims at Getting a Seat at IIT Bombay

Boya Haren Sathvik has taken both the national-level and state-level engineering entrances — JEE Main, and AP EAMCET. Not just that, he has also attempted BITSAT, KCET, and COMDEK. There are two reasons behind this — one is his love for mathematics and the other is he wants to attempt more external exams to overcome his fear of the final and what he considers to be the most important test — JEE Advanced.

With a target to grab a seat at IIT Bombay’s coveted Computer Science Engineering course, the teenager has been preparing for JEE Advanced for two years now and taking the real-life high-pressure exams, helps him score better, claims the topper.

The 17-year-old in interaction with News18.com is attempting these exams only to be more resourceful by the time he attempts the IIT entrance - JEE advanced. These exams, said the topper, helped him “overcome the fear of exams" and help in “figuring out and rectifying his mistakes".

Not only did Sathvik score a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 session 1 but he also got 158.62 out of 160 in AP EAMCET and is currently attempting session 2 of the engineering entrance. He is a native of Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh.

“I wanted to do more external exam practice to overcome exam fear. If I do more practice, the chances of repeating the mistakes are less. These tests will help me get in the exam mode and I won’t panic in the final exam, which is the JEE Advanced. The IIT-entrance has always been my main target," explained Sathvik.

In math and physics, he got a 100 per cent in AP EAMCET 2022, the results of which were released today. He lost a few marks in chemistry thereby getting 158.62/160. The youngster, however, has no plan of taking admission to the state colleges which are available after AP EAMCET. His focus has always been JEE Advanced. While he has been preparing for Advance all this while, for JEE Main and AP EAMCET he referred to the topics which are not covered under JEE Advanced in the last few days of the exam, claims Sathvik.

“I have not put much focus on JEE Main or AP EAMCET. Since the main focus has been JEE Advanced, I gave more time to the preparation of that exam. There is not much difference between the syllabus of JEE Advanced, JEE Main and AP EAMCET. The syllabus mostly overlaps. The parts that are different in JEE Main and AP EAMCET, those I began studying a few days prior to the exam only," he told News18.com.

How Are State and National Entrances Different?

“In AP EAMCET, more stress is given to the math section but in JEE Main and Advanced, equal focus is given to physics, chemistry, and math in the question paper. I didn’t specifically focus on AP EAMCET. It has 80 questions from math, and 40 each in physics and chemistry unlike JEE. Math is my favourite subject, which is why I sat for the exam. Plus, it would be a good exam practice," he added.

Sathvik completed his class 10 from Narayana School, Vijayawada and his class 12 or PUC II from CBSE-affiliated Narayana Olympiad School, Bangalore. He got 95.6 per cent in class 12 board exams. He has been preparing for the 12th exams side by side with JEE Advanced. While his father is a physical education teacher at MGM High School in Hindupur, his mother is a biology assistant teacher in the same school.

