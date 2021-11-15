AP EAPCET 2021 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, After Several Postponements

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) formerly known as AP EAMCET will release the result for the first round of seat allotment today. This is the third time that the result schedule has been changed, earlier too the result was announced to be declared on November 10 but was deferred till November 11, deferred again for November 12 and now is scheduled to be declared today - November 15.

AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and the college-wise phase 1 seat allotment result will depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, will announce the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result as soon as the AP EAMCET counselling round 1 result is announced. Students shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment round 1 will be required to report at the institute and take admission within the stipulated date.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link designated to check AP EAPCET seat allotment

Step 3: Login with the credential

Step 4" Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

After the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government will be introducing the English medium in all the degree colleges from the academic year 2021-22. As many as 2.62 lakh students have taken admission in degree colleges across AP this year out of which only 65,989 students took admission into Telugu medium meaning 75 per cent of the students have already opted for English medium before the government announced its decision.

